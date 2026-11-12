In Kyiv, there were plans to build a shopping center in place of the Kryzhinka ice arena: police uncovered the scheme

In Kyiv, law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme involving the forgery of documents intended to change the designated use of a land plot under the “Kryzhinka” ice arena and build a retail and office complex there. Two individuals involved in the scheme have been notified of the charges against them.

According to investigators, the scheme involved the director of the company that had previously purchased the ice arena building and a land-use engineer. They falsified land-use documentation to carry out their plans to change the land’s designated use.

Law enforcement officials established that in 2021, a private company specializing in the wholesale trade of pharmaceutical products purchased the “Kryzhinka” indoor ice rink building, with a total area of over 2,400 square meters. However, the land plot on which the structure stands was not transferred to the company’s ownership or use.

With the aim of building a retail and office complex for commercial use on the site of the sports facility, the company’s director enlisted the help of a land surveyor in the scheme. The accomplices prepared technical documentation for a land plot covering nearly 0.3 hectares, including false information in it.

Specifically, the suspects falsely identified the company as the lawful land user and changed the land’s designated purpose—instead of operating a sports facility, they indicated the construction and maintenance of administrative and office buildings.

As a result, the director provided the necessary source documents and approved the forged project, while the engineer certified the falsified documentation with a qualified electronic signature and submitted it to the State Land Cadastre.

Thus, according to law enforcement officials, the participants in the scheme attempted to create a documentary basis for the subsequent commercial use of the real estate and the land on which the ice arena is located.

Investigators from the Dnipro Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro District Prosecutor’s Office, notified both suspects of their charges under Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — forgery of an official document by a group of persons acting in concert and the use of a knowingly forged document. The offenders face punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction. This was reported by the Kyiv Police. Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme involving the supply of substandard uniforms to the National Guard. The SBU and the National Police have uncovered seven schemes to evade mobilization

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