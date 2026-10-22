Ukrzaliznytsia is scheduling additional Kyiv City Express trains to connect the left and right banks of Kyiv. This decision was made due to traffic complications on the South Bridge.

According to a post on its Telegram channel, the first additional train from the “Pochaina” station (transfer from the “blue” metro line) toward Troieshchyna will depart at 4:56 p.m., and from “Vydubychi” (transfer from the “green” metro line) toward Bereznyaky at 6:02 p.m.

Starting at 4:40 p.m., the intervals between trains from the right bank to the left bank will be 15 minutes.

In general, these trains will run on a half-loop route: Kyiv-Demiivskyi – Vydubychi – Bereznyaky – Darnytsia – Rusanivka – Livoberezhna – Mykilska Slobidka – Voskresenka – Raiduzhny – Pochaina and back.

“In this way, Kyiv residents will have additional service across both bridges—the South and North Bridges,” the deputy minister emphasized.

It is noted that train tickets are available through the “Ukrzaliznytsia” app.

As previously reported, due to the enemy’s attack on the capital, traffic across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank has been restricted in Kyiv.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that part of the metro infrastructure on the South Bridge was damaged as a result of the shelling.

This is stated in a message from Volodymyr Shemaev, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

A new increase in Ukrzaliznytsia’s fares could destroy the railway’s freight base.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already set up more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia is canceling a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed its route to Sumy and Lozova due to shelling.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project.

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