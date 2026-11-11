A 32-year-old Kyiv resident claimed that he had connections with high-ranking officials and could resolve issues related to military service.

For $50,000, he promised to help obtain a medically unfit status, leading to removal from military registration, or to arrange for a servicemember’s transfer to a unit in the Kyiv region that is not involved in combat operations.

To make his claims more convincing, the man used a forged law enforcement ID and photographs of himself with politicians and famous people.

He was detained while receiving the money. The court remanded the suspect in custody with the option of posting bail in the amount of 4.5 million hryvnias.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

Meanwhile, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a pretrial investigation has been launched following an incident in which a group of people broke into a private home. A video of the incident had previously been shared online.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had left his military unit without authorization, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for arranging for him to serve in the rear.

Read us on