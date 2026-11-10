In Kyiv, a woman was sentenced to prison for possessing drugs with intent to sell

In Kyiv, a court found a 34-year-old local resident guilty of the illegal possession of psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities with the intent to sell them. The woman was in possession of PVP, amphetamine, and 4-MMS (4-methylmethcathinone).

The public prosecution in the case was handled by prosecutors from the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv.

The defendant’s actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, possession, transportation, or shipment of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances for the purpose of distribution in exceptionally large quantities.

The court sentenced the woman to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The verdict was handed down on the basis of a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.



A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out for a walk.

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