The Auchan hypermarket in the “Prospekt” shopping and entertainment complex in Kyiv has resumed operations following the Russian shelling that took place on October 26. At the same time, restoration work is still underway inside the store.

“We have done everything possible to reopen the store as quickly as possible and restore your access to your favorite products and everyday essentials,” the company stated.

Renovation work is currently ongoing inside the store, so some services and amenities for visitors remain temporarily limited.

This was reported by the Auchan press office.

As a reminder, an Auchan store in the Prospekt shopping center in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian attack.

The Ministry of Energy reported new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Energy Company “Ukrenergo”—were canceled. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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