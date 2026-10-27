In the Kyiv region, power outages of up to 8 hours will be in effect on October 28

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, rolling blackouts will be implemented in the Kyiv region. These restrictions are being imposed due to the consequences of the Russian Federation’s systematic attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

According to the published schedule, the outages will affect all consumer groups in the region:

Group 1.1 – power will be out from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Group 1.2 – from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Group 2.1 – from 1:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Phase 2.2 – from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Shift 3.1 – from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Shift 3.2 – from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Shift 4.1 – from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Shift 4.2 – from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.;

Queue 5.1 – from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 5.2 – from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Shift 6.1 – from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to midnight;

Shift 6.2 – from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Source: DTEK.

On Wednesday, October 28, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will be in place from 6:00 a.m. until midnight. The reason is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in frontline and border regions. On October 26, new power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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