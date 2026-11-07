Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region; the usual schedules are not in effect — DTEK

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region on the orders of Ukrenergo. This followed a report from DTEK that its facilities in the Kyiv region had sustained severe damage on November 7 as a result of attacks by Russian terrorists.

“Emergency power outages have been implemented at the direction of Ukrenergo. Please note that during emergency outages, the usual schedules do not apply. We will keep you informed of any changes via our Telegram channel,” DTEK reported on its Telegram channel.

The schedules for November 7 are as follows:

As a reminder, on the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

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