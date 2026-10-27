The timeline for resuming traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv and restarting the metro service to the left bank has not yet been determined. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Experts are currently inspecting the infrastructure and assessing the damage it sustained as a result of the Russian attack last night. Until this work is completed, it is too early to discuss specific dates for the resumption of traffic.

What is known?

“It is still too early to discuss a timeline for restoration, as experts on the ground are assessing the condition of the roadway to ensure the safety of vehicles traveling across the bridge. They are also assessing the damage to the metro system. No conclusions have been reached yet; we expect them in the near future,” said Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for the Kyiv City State Administration.

Once the findings are received, a decision will be made regarding the full or partial resumption of traffic across the South Bridge.

"A decision will also be made regarding the possibility of resuming metro service toward the capital’s left bank. Currently, trains on the ‘green’ metro line are running exclusively between the ‘Syrets’ and ‘Vydubychi’ stations,” Pop added.

This was stated by Kyiv City State Administration spokesperson Kateryna Pop during a televised marathon.

As a reminder, the South Bridge in Kyiv has been closed: here’s how to detour the area by car and truck.



The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

Ballistic missile strikes in Kyiv damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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