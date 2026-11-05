A 56-year-old woman who had been reported missing following an airstrike was found alive in Komyshuvas

Law enforcement officers located a 56-year-old resident of the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast alive and unharmed; her relatives had lost contact with her following a Russian airstrike on November 2.

On November 5, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported that a missing person report had been filed by her relatives, after which police determined her whereabouts. According to law enforcement officials, the woman was not injured, and her life and health are not in danger.

Source: Ukrinform.

As a reminder, emergency rescue operations in Komyshuvas are now in their fourth day. Earlier, rescuers recovered the bodies of 42 people from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is currently underway.

Residents of Komyshuvakha were urged to evacuate following Russian airstrikes.

The families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT

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