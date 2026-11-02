In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, in the Kyiv region, there is a temporary deployment site for Military Unit 3121 of the National Guard of Ukraine, which is part of the National Guard’s 1st Corps “Azov.” It was near this military base that civilians gathered on November 2 after unverified information about the alleged torture of servicemen spread on social media.

According to the corps, the people demanded that the mobilized soldiers who were on the base’s grounds be handed over to them. After their demand was refused, the civilians blocked access to the military town and attempted to enter the premises illegally.

Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, arrived at the scene. He personally escorted the relatives of some servicemembers onto the military facility’s grounds and showed them the conditions in which the mobilized soldiers were being held, as well as those of servicemembers detained for desertion. They are awaiting assignment to military units and will continue their service.

The Azov Corps also reported that four servicemen detained after deserting their units had sustained injuries. They were sent to a hospital for examination.

The National Guard command, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, is overseeing the investigation into the incident. If it is established that violence was unlawfully used on the territory of the military compound, those responsible will be punished.

The Azov Corps emphasized that it condemns any unlawful actions against National Guard servicemembers. At the same time, it called on citizens not to interfere with the work of military units and to trust official statements from the Defense Forces and law enforcement agencies.