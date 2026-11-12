PrivatBank and Oschadbank branches in Kramatorsk will be closed starting November 16

Starting November 16, due to the security situation in Kramatorsk, the last PrivatBank branch, as well as all Oschadbank branches and ATMs, will be temporarily closed.

The PrivatBank branch is located at 13 Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street. Customers will be able to use the bank’s services via “Privat24.”

In safer areas of the city, select ATMs and self-service terminals will continue to operate under favorable conditions.

The nearest Oschadbank branches will be open in Sloviansk at 44 Poshtova Street and in Oleksandrivka at 11 Soborna Street. ATMs will be available at these locations and in other nearby towns.

Customers of both institutions will be able to access services remotely. PrivatBank’s hotline is 3700, and Oschadbank’s is 0-800-210-800.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council

In the Donetsk region, the zone for the mandatory evacuation of children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded. The evacuation will be carried out with children accompanied by their parents, guardians, or legal representatives.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, 30 people were killed and another 18 were injured. Doctors continue to fight to save the lives of the victims.

On October 20, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with guided bombs.

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