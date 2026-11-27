In the temporarily occupied Crimea, power outages have been reinstated following a large-scale power outage the day before. The outages last between three and six hours.

At the same time, in Sevastopol, the power-cut schedules are not yet in effect due to a shortage of electrical capacity.

“A temporary power restriction regime has been introduced in Sevastopol due to necessary emergency repairs on federal power grids outside the region,” according to a statement from Sevastopolenergo.

In Yevpatoria, authorities also reported that tram service had been suspended. Service was later restored.

This was reported by Suspilne Krym, citing the occupying utilities “Krymenergo” and “Sevastopolenergo.”

People in Crimea are complaining about a blackout caused by an accident outside the peninsula.

In occupied Crimea, representatives of transportation companies have called for the creation of three-month food reserves due to the risk of transportation difficulties along the R-280 “Novorossiya,” which runs through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and serves as the main land corridor to the peninsula.

Residents of the temporarily occupied town of Khrestivka (formerly Kirovske) in Donetsk Oblast have complained about a lack of heating and prolonged power outages, causing temperatures in apartments to drop to 12–13 degrees. According to local residents, the heating season in the town has not yet begun, and electricity was supplied for a total of about six hours over the course of six days.

Read us on