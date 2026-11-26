On November 26, the temporarily occupied Crimea was left completely without power due to an accident that occurred outside the peninsula, according to the occupying utilities “Krymenergo” and “Sevastopolenergo.”

In Sevastopol, the complete power outage was announced at 12:49 p.m. Kyiv time following morning warnings of a drop in grid voltage, and part of Kerch was also left without heating due to power disruptions.

Due to the power outage in Simferopol, trolleybuses were replaced with minibuses; in Yevpatoria, tram service was suspended, and residents were urged to unplug electrical appliances until the situation stabilizes. The day before, on November 25, the occupying authorities had already announced restrictions on electricity supply to the peninsula for up to 10 days due to emergency repair work.

Source: Suspilne Crimea.

In occupied Crimea, representatives of transportation companies called for the creation of three-month food reserves due to the risk of transportation difficulties along the R-280 “Novorossiya,” which runs through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and serves as the main land corridor to the peninsula.

Residents of the temporarily occupied town of Khrestivka (formerly Kirovske) in Donetsk Oblast complained about the lack of heating and prolonged power outages, which caused temperatures in apartments to drop to 12–13 degrees. According to local residents, the heating season in the town has not yet begun, and electricity was supplied for a total of about six hours over the course of six days.

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