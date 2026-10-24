In Kropyvnytskyi, a monument with inscriptions in Russian was erected at the grave of the fallen Ukrainian soldier Ivan Petukhov. This was brought to light by local resident Inga Dudnik, who is a member of the working group tasked with developing the Alley of Remembrance at the Far Eastern Cemetery.

She noticed the inscriptions when she came to visit the grave of her daughter, who was killed in the war against Russia. The Russian text on the monument to the fallen soldier sparked outrage among the families of the fallen soldiers.

Language Legislation

According to the Law “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language,” only the Ukrainian language may appear on gravestones in memorial military cemeteries that are established and maintained at the expense of local budgets, said Yelyzaveta Sachura, a representative of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. At the same time, she noted that the law does not apply to inscriptions on gravestones in other cemeteries that families commission at their own expense.

“Of course, we have the utmost respect for these people and for the person who gave his life for us. We have no right to dictate any conditions here, but today the law is the same for everyone. And since military burial sections fall under the jurisdiction of local authorities, we should probably look at it from that perspective. When we’re talking about a public space—a burial site maintained by local authorities where people come to truly honor these individuals and pay their respects—then, of course, the law must apply.”

“This upsets people who come to visit their loved ones”

Inga Dudnik explained that the monument at Ivan Petukhov’s grave is the only one in the military burial section of the Far Eastern Cemetery with inscriptions in Russian.

“The monument is inscribed in the language of those who killed this man. And lying nearby are hundreds of young men and women whom Russia also killed. I know for certain what language was used to issue the order for the shelling that killed my daughter. And I know for certain what language was spoken by those who carried out that order. Therefore, in my view, it is unacceptable to erect monuments in the burial alley with inscriptions in Russian. Above all, this is deeply distressing to the people who come to visit their family members and loved ones buried in the alley of honorary graves. This is a memorial complex that our children, our grandchildren, and our great-grandchildren will visit. This raises the question: How can we explain to our grandchildren and great-grandchildren that, on the avenue where people who died at the hands of Russian invaders are buried, a monument is inscribed in Russian?”

In total, there are currently 860 graves in the section where Ivan Petukhov was buried. The Alley of Remembrance for Defenders is being developed there according to a project approved by the city council, with monuments of a specified design, said Inga Dudnik.

“If this monument weren’t located on the Avenue of Honorary Burials, you could write in any language. This is the Avenue of Honorary Burials; there must be a single standard there.”

“I Supported My Son’s Position”

The choice of Russian on her son’s grave was a conscious decision by the family, explained Ivan Petukhov’s mother, Ella (here and below, her direct speech is translated from Russian—Ed.).

“What did I mean by that? My son had this stance. He said, ‘I consciously went to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and spoke Russian with the guys there.’ He didn’t switch to Ukrainian. This proves once again that it’s not just Ukrainian-speaking Ukrainians who are defending the country, but Russian-speaking ones as well. My son, a Russian speaker, went to defend the country and died, just like everyone else. That was his stance, and I support him in that.”

Ivan Petukhov was born in 1991 in the city of Zhovti Vody in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the 2000s, the family moved to Kropyvnytskyi. Before the full-scale invasion, Ivan completed his education and worked in Kropyvnytskyi. He volunteered to go to war, his mother said.

“He graduated from KRAUSS in Kryvyi Rih—the Flight Academy. He was a navigator-pilot. And he graduated from the mining technical school in Kryvbas. He worked as a signalman at the Ingulskaya Mine. When the full-scale invasion began, my son volunteered on February 27. It was a Sunday. We didn’t even know he’d left at 9:00 a.m. Then he called: ‘Bring me my documents and belongings.’ It was such a shock to us! I said, ‘Son, how could you? You’re at the mine—you could have (avoided military service—ed.).” And he said, “Mom, all my friends have gone; I couldn’t have done anything else.” It was my son’s conscious choice to enlist as a volunteer.”

According to the woman, while defending Ukraine’s independence in the war, her son continued to speak Russian.

“Our family is Russian-speaking. My grandfather, my parents—they all spoke Russian. For us, it’s our native language. When he was serving, I asked, ‘How are things over there with the language?’ And he replied, ‘Mom, we don’t have any problems. It’s you civilians who have issues—you’re at each other’s throats. For us here, the main thing is that the person you’re serving with can protect you.” Language didn’t matter to them. That’s my son’s position, and I’ll stand by it. I support him in everything. Specifically in Russian, so that everyone can see that there are also Russian-speaking Ukrainians.”

“It’s strange to see Russian on the alley of Ukrainian graves”

Iryna Natocha, a resident of Kropyvnytskyi, lost her husband, Maksym, in the war. His grave is on the Alley of Remembrance at the Far East Cemetery. According to her, her husband was a Russian speaker, but he spoke Ukrainian in the military.

“He died in battle for Ukraine. He spoke Russian his whole life and listened to Russian music nonstop until he joined the Armed Forces. On the front lines, he spoke Ukrainian because, as he said, when you’re helping a wounded comrade who’s just survived an attack, it’s very important that he recognize you as one of his own, not as an enemy. I think it’s very strange to see Russian on the Ukrainian military graves at the Walk of Fame right now.”

Farid Lipchenko’s mother, Zhanna, visits his grave. She believes that everyone must adhere to the requirements for the layout of the Alley, and that inscriptions on the monuments should be in Ukrainian only.

“I certainly do not want to offend the hero or his family, because I myself am a mother who lost a son in this war. I understand this pain, and I understand the pain of loss. But when we buried our children and were offered the option of burying them in the Alley of Honorary Burials—military burials—there were specific regulations that had to be followed: the dimensions of the monuments and so on. And we agreed to all of that. As for the Russian language—the language of the enemy—that is completely unacceptable. Our heroes fought for our country, for our nation, for all of us, so that our language would not disappear, so that we could continue to live as Ukrainians.”

Appeal to the City Council

Ella Petukhova does not agree that the inscription on the monument to her son must be in Ukrainian.

“There is no such legal requirement. Let them show me the documents that say the inscription must be in Ukrainian. I come here because this is my grief. And it is the grief of my entire family.”

Inga Dudnik, a resident of Kropyvnytskyi, has prepared an appeal to city authorities requesting an investigation into the installation of a monument with inscriptions in Russian.

“And also to hold discussions and provide guidance to the families or those who commissioned the monument regarding the ethical and legal impermissibility of using the language of the aggressor state on memorials to fallen soldiers, and to facilitate the prompt removal or replacement of monument elements bearing Russian inscriptions with appropriate Ukrainian-language equivalents, with the support of the city council or relevant municipal utilities.”

Inga Dudnik also requests that clear regulations and a unified standard for the design of graves and headstones on the Alley of Honorary Military Burials in Kropyvnytskyi be developed and approved:

“These regulations will clearly stipulate the exclusive use of the official language and uniform standards for military commemoration. I simply don’t understand: there were so many people involved in the process of ordering and installing the monument, and no one stopped this person.”

Ella Petukhova explained that at the company where she ordered the monument, she was asked about the language.

“My answer was this: for me, this is a matter of principle; it’s my son’s position, and I will insist on it. And the woman at the funeral home, when they were writing this plaque, asked, ‘Maybe you’ll change your mind?’” I said, ‘No, this is a matter of principle.’ I don’t want to let down the people who, as part of their job, asked me these questions.”

According to Inga Dudnik, the petition with signatures will be submitted to the city council on October 26.

Serhiy Yakunin, head of the city council’s press office, explained that, given the public outcry, the city’s Department of Social and Veterans’ Policy will send a request to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language regarding the rules for language use on elements of monuments located in the Alleys of Honorary Military Burials. The response received will be taken into account if changes need to be made to the Regulations on the Alley of Memory for the Defenders of Ukraine in the military burial section of the Far Eastern Cemetery in Kropyvnytskyi.

This is reported in a segment by “Suspilne.”

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