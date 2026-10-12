In Kropyvnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained an armed man who, while speaking with police officers, threw grenades at them and opened fire with an automatic weapon. Before his arrest, he set off explosions and fired shots.

The shooter was apprehended. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. Members of the KORD special forces unit and a police investigative team are working at the scene.

The police also noted that the children who were inside a building near the scene are safe, and their lives and health are not in danger.

Law enforcement officials promise to release further details of the special operation at a later time.

This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional Police.

Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi; there is damage and casualties.

Earlier in Kharkiv, a military personnel member at the TCC pushed a woman during a conflict.

The TCC denied the children of the deceased a payment of 15 million hryvnias due to their residential registration.

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