A fatal collision between a minibus and a truck occurred in the Kropyvnytskyi district

On Monday, November 16, at approximately 12:45 p.m., at the intersection of the Stryi–Uman — Dnipro — Izvarine and Persha Vystavkova Street, a fatal traffic accident occurred involving a “Kropyvnytskyi — Smoline” route bus and a Scania tanker truck.

As a result of the collision, the bus driver died at the scene, and 14 passengers sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized; investigators subsequently launched a pre-trial investigation to determine all the circumstances of the tragedy.

“According to preliminary data, the bus driver, while traveling along First Vystavkova Street, failed to comply with traffic sign 2.2, ‘No Stopping,’ and collided with a truck,” the Kirovohrad Regional Police reported.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kirovohrad region.

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