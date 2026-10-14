A man who was injured during an axe attack at a hypermarket in Kovel died at a hospital in Lviv

A 45-year-old man died in a Lviv hospital after being injured during an axe attack at a home improvement and hardware store in Kovel on October 6. Two other victims remain in medical facilities, one of whom is in serious condition.

According to her, the suspect in the attack is in custody. The court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention for 60 days.

The 45-year-old man suffered a laceration to the posterolateral side of his neck. He was initially treated in the surgical department of the Kovel City and District Territorial Medical Association. He was later transferred to a medical facility in Lviv, where he died.

Another victim, a 63-year-old man with a laceration to his cheek, continues to receive treatment in the surgical department of the Kovel City and District Territorial Medical Association. According to the hospital’s medical director, Valentyn Viter, the patient’s condition has improved.

Another injured person, a 40-year-old man, is being treated at the regional clinical hospital. As the hospital’s director, Oleksandr Dudar, told Suspilne on October 13, the patient remains in serious condition and is unconscious in the intensive care unit.

The man had previously undergone surgery. He was diagnosed with an open head injury.

The attack occurred around 4:00 p.m. on October 6 on the premises of a home improvement and hardware store in Kovel, Volyn Oblast. According to law enforcement officials, the man took an axe from a display case and attacked people.

The suspect is 23 years old. He was detained at the scene.

The man has been charged under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—for attempted murder of two or more persons.

Following the death of one of the victims, the circumstances of the case and the legal classification of the suspect’s actions may require further assessment within the criminal proceedings.

This was reported on October 13 by Olga Buzuluk, spokesperson for the Volyn National Police, to Suspilne.

On October 6, around 4:00 p.m., at a hypermarket in Kovel, Volyn, a man took an axe from a display case and inflicted bodily harm on three shoppers.

In Shepetivka, a man attacked a pensioner in an elevator and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

On the morning of October 4, during a drone attack, a Russian suicide drone exploded on the roadway of the North Bridge in Kyiv.

As a result of the October 4 attack on the capital’s Northern Bridge, a heating main was damaged. Because of this, there will be a temporary lack of hot water in the Desnianskyi district.

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