A Zaporizhzhia rescue worker, wounded in a Russian attack, died in the hospital

On Sunday, October 25, 38-year-old Civil Protection Sergeant Artem Khanat died from his injuries. For five days, medical personnel fought to save the life of the injured rescue worker, but were unable to save him.

Artem Khanat dedicated six years to the Civil Protection Service, carrying out missions in Hulyaypole, Vasylivka, Novomykolaivka, and at the Orikhiv Fire and Rescue Station. In 2022, the rescuer was awarded the Presidential Distinction “For the Defense of Ukraine” for his courage and dedication to duty. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the course of October 25, Russian troops carried out 808 strikes on 53 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and four others were wounded. There were also 341 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Over the past 24 hours on October 25, one civilian was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Ten more people were injured.

On October 26, Russian troops struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again. The attack caused a fire at the facility.

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