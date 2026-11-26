At the outpatient clinic on Volia Avenue, there are plans to transfer 10 offices to the Rehabilitation Center for Combat Veterans.

Family doctors are being asked to work in pairs in a single office during different shifts. Medical staff and patients oppose this decision.

Currently, six family doctors see about 120 patients daily. Medical professionals fear that the new schedule will lead to long lines, a reduction in the number of appointments, and complications with paperwork—especially during power outages and seasonal spikes in illness.

The offices are needed by a rehabilitation center that employs about 50 specialists. Officials there explain that the current facilities are insufficient for the staff and administration, and the center serves up to 1,000 patients per day.

The city health department states that the offices will be leased for one year, and family doctors will be relocated to other premises. About 500 patients have already signed a collective petition opposing the transfer of the offices.

Source: ">Suspilne Lutsk

In the Lviv region, a doctor with a heart condition underwent a unique minimally invasive surgery.

Earlier in Lviv, doctors managed to save 43-year-old Volodymyr from Kyiv, who suffered burns covering approximately 50% of his body as a result of a Russian strike on a tanker in the Odesa region.

At the M. I. Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, doctors performed a complex reconstructive surgery on a serviceman who sustained a severe open comminuted fracture as a result of a Russian drone attack. The doctors made every effort to save the soldier’s limb.

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