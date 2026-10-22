Lutsk bids farewell to Roman Maksimyuk, a fallen defender and former national team soccer player

Events are being held in Lutsk to pay tribute to Roman Maksymyuk, a former player for Dynamo, Volyn, and the Ukrainian national team, who died while defending the country against Russian occupiers.

On October 22, a funeral procession arrived at the Avangard Stadium in Lutsk, and on October 23, a funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral. The soldier will be buried in the section for honorary burials in the village of Garazhda. For over a year, the soldier was considered missing in action until his death was confirmed by DNA testing.

Source: Lutsk City Council.

Maksymiuk joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fall of 2022. He served in a mobile fire group tasked with destroying enemy aerial targets. Initially, his unit defended Lutsk against enemy air attacks. Later, Roman was transferred to the Kharkiv region. He then fought directly on the front lines, where he went missing in action in January 2025 while carrying out a combat mission in the Pokrovsk direction.

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