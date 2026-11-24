A charity match was held at the Avangard Stadium in Lutsk in honor of Ukrainian soccer player and soldier Roman Maksymyuk, who was killed in the Donetsk region. During the event, 200,000 hryvnias were raised for border guards.

This was reported by the 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment.

Roman Maksymiuk played for Ukrainian soccer clubs and the national team. In 2022, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in January 2025, he was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

His family, fellow soldiers, fans, government officials, members of the public, and military personnel gathered to honor the defender’s memory. The event also marked the 21st anniversary of the “Tam Tam” hypermarket, which supports border guards.

The “Tam Tam” and “Rukh Media Team” soccer teams faced off on the field. The match ended in a 4–4 tie. During halftime, a charity auction was held, featuring items from famous soccer players, products from the hypermarket, and trophies from the border guards.

The 200,000 hryvnias raised will be used to support the needs of service members of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment’s Rapid Response Command.

On the same day, a friendly match took place between the Volyn Border Guard Detachment team and a select team from the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service. The match ended in a 2–2 draw.

Source: 6th Volyn Border Guard Detachment

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