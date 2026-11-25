On the morning of November 20 in Lutsk, the body of 52-year-old Eduard Stoev—former deputy head of the Volyn Regional State Administration and head of the agricultural company “Eridon”—was discovered. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The man’s body was found around 6:00 a.m. According to preliminary information, Stoev may have committed suicide by inflicting stab wounds on himself. The body was sent for a forensic medical examination.

According to the deceased’s wife, he had been experiencing problems at work recently. Law enforcement officials are investigating whether these circumstances could be related to his death.

The exact cause and circumstances of Eduard Stoev’s death will be determined based on the results of the forensic examinations and the investigation.

From 2002 to 2004, Eduard Stoev served as first deputy mayor of Kovel.

From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an assistant and advisor to Hryhoriy Smytyukh, a member of parliament from the Party of Regions.

In May 2010, Stoev was appointed deputy head of the Volyn Regional State Administration under Boris Klimchuk. He held this position until 2014.

Stoev was a member of the Party of Regions, but after the Revolution of Dignity, he announced his withdrawal from the political party.

After leaving his position at the regional administration, he continued his career in business. Most recently, Eduard Stoev held a management position at the agricultural company “Eridon.”

This was reported in a story by the local television channel “Konkurent.”

Earlier, the former head coach of Ukraine’s national hockey team, Oleksandr Seukand, died at the age of 75.

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