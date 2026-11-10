In Lviv, a man borrowed a car from an acquaintance for a day and sold it for $5,500

In Lviv, a 36-year-old man borrowed a Ford Fusion from an acquaintance for one day, after which he refused to return it and put it up for sale. The defendant posted an ad on a specialized website and sold the vehicle—which did not belong to him—within a few days.

This was reported by the publication “Glavkom,” citing the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. After the victim filed a report with the police, law enforcement officers located the suspect, who turned out to be a local resident with a prior conviction for abuse of influence.

The suspect has been notified of charges of unlawful appropriation of a vehicle, and the pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old resident of the Tysmenytsia community who, while intoxicated, stole a Mercedes-Benz 311 CDI minibus and crashed it into a tree.

In the Tulchyn district, police detained a man who stole two cars in a single night and was involved in traffic accidents while driving them. The decision on whether to formally charge him is currently being considered.

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