In Lviv, a man threw two cats off his balcony: he faces up to 8 years in prison

In Lviv, law enforcement officials charged a 38-year-old local resident with throwing two cats off the third-floor balcony of the “Semitsvit” residential complex. Both animals survived and are currently under veterinary care. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

The incident occurred on the evening of November 9 at the “Semitsvit” residential complex at 60 Shevchenko Street in Lviv. According to preliminary findings by law enforcement, during a domestic dispute, a 38-year-old Lviv resident threw two cats from the third floor. Patrol officers rescued the animals and took them to a veterinary clinic.

Initially, the police opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of animals). Investigators have now notified the man that he is suspected of violating Part 3 of this article. The penalty under this article provides for five to eight years of imprisonment with confiscation of the animal. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

The man who abandoned the cats is 38-year-old entrepreneur Lyubomyr Yuriyovych Demelko. According to the YouControl analytical system, he is registered as a sole proprietor whose primary business activity is Retail sale of pharmaceutical goods in specialty stores.

This was reported on November 13 by the Lviv Regional Police.

In Kyiv, a German Shepherd that a police officer shot while it was taking cover underwent surgery.

Video: In Kyiv, two dogs that had lost their owners were rescued following a Russian attack.





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