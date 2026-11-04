In Lviv, doctors are using fish skin to treat burns suffered by soldiers

At the Center for Thermal Trauma and Plastic Surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lviv, doctors are using biological material derived from Atlantic cod skin to treat Andriy, a soldier who sustained severe blastand burns as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone.

Surgeons remove the severely damaged tissue during surgery and use biological material made from Atlantic cod skin to close part of the wounds. This material creates a protective covering for the wound and promotes natural tissue regeneration.

“It’s very important for the body to restore the skin as quickly as possible, so we always try to close wounds as quickly as possible. Fish skin contains omega fatty acids, covers the wound well, creates a protective layer, helps reduce pain, and prevents infection,” explains Ivan Ryk, head of the Center for Thermal Trauma and Plastic Surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital.

This innovative dressing, rich in omega fatty acids, protects mosaic wounds from infection, reduces pain, and accelerates tissue epithelialization. A multidisciplinary team, supported by the Burn Care Alliance initiative, ensures the soldier’s comprehensive recovery.

Source: Lviv City Council Press Office.

Previously, doctors managed to extend the pregnancy of a 28-year-old patient by another 97 days after her water broke. Thanks to this, the baby’s organs had time to develop sufficiently, and the boy was born in satisfactory condition and did not require intensive care.

Doctors diagnosed a 35-year-old woman from Lviv with an extremely rare jaw disorder.

As a reminder, Ukraine will establish its first Center for Robotic Surgery.

In Lviv, doctors performed a rare combined surgical procedure. During a cesarean section, a 26-year-old woman underwent simultaneous removal of a recurrent ventral hernia, which could have caused serious complications after childbirth.

Read us on