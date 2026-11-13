In Lviv, customs officials handed over a fossil of a marine reptile dating back about 230 million years to a museum

The Lviv Customs Office has transferred a fossilized slab bearing the imprint of a complete skeleton of an ancient marine reptile to the State Museum of Natural History of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine for temporary storage. Its age is estimated at approximately 230 million years.

According to the results of a specialized study, the find belongs to the genus Keichousaurus—extinct marine reptiles that lived on Earth approximately 240–230 million years ago, during the Triassic period.

Experts have confirmed that the specimen is an original fossil, not a replica. It holds significant cultural, scientific, and collectible value.

Based on its morphological characteristics and state of preservation, experts believe the find originated in Guizhou Province, China.

According to expert estimates, the approximate market value of authentic fossils of small Triassic marine reptiles of Chinese origin can range from $1,000 to $5,000.

From now on, this unique specimen will be temporarily stored at the State Museum of Natural History in Lviv, where scientists will be able to study it.

This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the Lviv Historical Museum the status of a national museum. The head of state signed the corresponding decree No. 1103/2026 on November 9.

Read us on