The heating season in Lviv will begin on October 30

The heating season will begin in Lviv on Thursday, October 30. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi has already signed the relevant order.

“It may take a few days to get the system up and running, so heat will reach homes gradually. Our main goal is to have homes heated by the weekend. Winter is coming. Lviv is getting ready,” the mayor emphasized.

As a reminder, Kharkiv is ready for the heating season, but the heat has not yet been turned on.

The heating season began in Kyiv on October 16, but there’s a catch.

In Dnipro, preparations for the heating season are 95% complete.

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