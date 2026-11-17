On Tuesday, November 17, the Frankivsk District Court of Lviv held another hearing in the case of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada Chairman and People’s Deputy Andriy Parubiy. During the hearing, the examination of evidence continued.

At the previous hearing, which took place on October 20, the pretrial detention order against the defendant, Mykhailo Stselnikov, was extended. He will remain in custody without the right to post bail.

Andriy Parubiy was killed on August 30, 2025, on Yefremova Street in Lviv. At the time of his death, he was a sitting People’s Deputy representing the “European Solidarity” party and had previously served as Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

An unidentified man opened fire on Parubiy. The MP died at the scene from his gunshot wounds.

According to sources at Suspilne, the assailant was dressed as a delivery courier and was riding an electric bicycle.

The man approached Andriy Parubiy and fired about eight shots before fleeing the scene of the crime.

This was reported by Suspilne.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, September 30, the Frankivsk District Court of Lviv concluded the interrogation of Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is accused of the murder of Andriy Parubiy.

The Frankivsk District Court of Lviv extended the pretrial detention without the right to bail for Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is accused of the murder of Andriy Parubiy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd Class, to Junior Sergeant Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, call sign “Lemberg,” who defended Bakhmut as part of the 93rd Brigade “Kholodny Yar.”

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