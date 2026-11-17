On August 19, at around 3:00 p.m., on Hetman Mazepa Street in Lviv, a 36-year-old local resident snatched a gold chain with a pendant from the neck of a 58-year-old woman.

During the robbery, the victim fell onto the sidewalk and broke her forearm.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspect using surveillance cameras from the “Safe Lviv Region” system and arrested him.

The pretrial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court. The man faces 7 to 10 years in prison.

Source: Lviv Regional Police.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a man armed with a weapon robbed a store.

In Kyiv, two men robbed a tobacco shop, stealing 90,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, police detained a 21-year-old man who robbed a store in a shopping and entertainment center on Beresteisky Avenue. Since the robbery was committed under martial law, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

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