In Lviv, an investigation has been completed into a manager and two salespeople from a chain of stores who, according to the investigation, sold psychotropic substances disguised as souvenirs, cigarettes, candy, and dietary supplements. An indictment against the three city residents has been filed with the court; they face up to 10 years in prison and confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Police. According to law enforcement, the illegal trade operated under the banner of a well-known nationwide retail chain. The retail outlets were located on Horodotska, Kulisha, Brativ Rohatynetsiv, Nalyvaika, and Lychakivska Streets, as well as on Chervona Kalyna Avenue and Petrushevych Square.

A 41-year-old manager and two salespeople, aged 20 and 21, are charged in the case. According to the investigation, they had divided responsibilities. The manager oversaw the stores’ operations, handled the procurement and storage of prohibited products, logistics, advertising, staff recruitment and training, and distributed the proceeds. At times, she personally served customers.

The salespeople directly sold the products to customers, passing them off as legal goods. According to police, they were aware of the presence of prohibited substances and had received training on the product lineup and how to interact with customers.

Under the guise of dietary supplements, cigarettes, roll-your-own cigarettes, souvenirs, gummy bears, and candies, they sold products containing delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, ADB-4en-PINACA, and PVP.

In addition, the investigation established that one of the sellers had purchased a batch of cannabis through a specialized online store and was storing it for further sale. He did not have time to sell the narcotic substance, as he was caught by law enforcement officers.

The illegal activity was uncovered by operatives from the Anti-Drug Crime Directorate in collaboration with Lviv Regional Police investigators under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

The suspects’ actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for six to ten years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Police noted that back in April, they had shut down this chain of stores in Lviv, where psychotropic substances were being sold under the guise of legal products.

Earlier in the Carpathian region, a large-scale ecstasy distribution operation was uncovered: psychotropic substances worth 9 million hryvnias were seized.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman was caught selling hard drugs.

In Netishyn, a 22-year-old woman was detained with a package of drugs.

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