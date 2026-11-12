A woman will stand trial in Lviv for fraud involving a scheme in which she claimed, “Your child was in a car accident.”

Prosecutors from the Halych District Prosecutor’s Office in Lviv have filed an indictment against a 40-year-old woman accused of fraudulently obtaining the savings of a 70-year-old Lviv resident.

According to the investigation, on September 1, 2026, an unknown person called the victim and, posing as her daughter, claimed to have been in a car accident and to need urgent surgery costing $12,000.

Frightened, the pensioner gathered all her savings—$10,550 and 600 euros, equivalent to over 500,000 hryvnias— and handed it over via a taxi driver, who was unaware of the criminal scheme and delivered the money to the accused on Horodnytska Street in Lviv. Only after calling her son did the woman learn that her daughter was fine, and she contacted the police.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect a few days later in Lutsk pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine; it was established that she is also a suspect in similar incidents in Lutsk and Sumy. She is charged with large-scale fraud committed by a group of individuals acting in concert (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

It was previously reported that a 71-year-old woman from Kyiv received a call on one of her messaging apps from a man who identified himself as an SBU employee. He informed her that she was suspected of treason and had to hand over all her savings for verification. The money would be checked to determine whether it was of Russian origin. The scammers promised to return the money to the woman after it had been verified. To make their story more convincing, the scammers sent her forged summonses via the messaging app.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced an employee of the Krasyliv Aggregate Plant to nine years in prison for receiving an unlawful benefit. The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on the former head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Lutsk City Council—a bail of 4 million hryvnias. He is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit related to the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

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