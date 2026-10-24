A building that formerly housed a telephone exchange has been put up for auction in Lviv

The joint-stock company “Ukrtelecom” has put up for auction the right to lease space in a historic building in downtown Lviv at 26 Doroshenka Street. A telephone exchange operated in this building for over 70 years.

The property being offered for lease is a four-story building with a total area of 2,479.3 m² at 26 Doroshenka Street. The property is a locally significant architectural landmark, built in 1926, which housed a telephone exchange for over 70 years. The premises are equipped with electricity, water, and sewer connections. The building is located in the city center, near Ivan Franko Park, banks, museums, art galleries, and Ivan Franko National University.

The auction is scheduled for November 25. The starting price for a monthly lease of the premises is over 655,000 UAH. The lease agreement with the winning bidder is planned to be signed for a term of 7 years. The auction will be conducted as a three-round English-style auction, during which participants submit sealed bids and cannot see each other’s bids. To participate, potential tenants must pay a security deposit of 393,500 UAH, which is 60% of the starting price.

The corresponding announcement was published on the “Prozorro.Sales” portal on Friday, October 23.

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