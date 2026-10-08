Iryna Hutsol, 51, the owner of the Lviv beauty salon “Beauty Studio,” publicly expressed her outrage over a fundraiser in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held after the performance of “Girls Without Complexes.”

On the social media platform “Threads,” the businesswoman noted that she regretted the presence of a donation box after the show, adding: “I’m absolutely not against donations, but this is… too much.”

A screenshot of her post sparked a wave of outrage online, after which she closed her social media profile and refused to respond to journalists’ inquiries. It is known that she has been registered as a sole proprietor in Lviv since 2009 and provides beauty services.

This was reported by the publication “ZAXID.NET.”

Yana Metolkina, a resident of Kyiv, created an unusual dress from defective drone parts and wore it to Ukrainian Fashion Week. In this way, the blogger decided to draw attention to a fundraiser for one of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a reminder, the WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai is exhibiting a white porcelain sculpture titled “Myth,” created by master ceramist Lian Deli, as part of the “CHINA White” exhibition. The work depicts Princess Yushu—a character from Jackie Chan’s 2005 fantasy film *The Myth*.

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