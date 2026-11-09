On Ivan Franko Street, a Tesla driver first knocked down traffic signs on a traffic island and then crashed into the wall of a building.

Patrol officers found a 20-year-old man at the scene holding license plates in his hands. It turned out that after the accident, he had removed the registered license plates from the car and hidden them inside the vehicle, holding a different set instead.

The driver showed signs of intoxication, but he was unable to take a breathalyzer test using the “Drager” device.

Two administrative citations were issued against the man—one for a traffic violation that led to the accident and another for driving while showing signs of intoxication. A ruling was also issued for violating the rules regarding the use of license plates.

Source: Lviv Region Patrol Police

Three traffic accidents with injuries occurred in Ternopil; one person died.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Lviv–Lutsk highway.

Fatal traffic accident in Fastiv: two people died; children were among the victims.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

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