Lviv Will Honor the Memory of Ivan Vakarchuk with an Unusual Architectural Project

A memorial space dedicated to Ivan Vakarchuk will be created in Lviv, with a pair of large glasses serving as its central element. This project was selected as the winner of an open architectural competition.

Ivan Vakarchuk was a physicist, professor, long-time rector of Lviv University, and Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine. His distinctive glasses are set to become a symbol of a man who could see beyond the ordinary and helped others discover the world.

The new space will be built in Ivan Franko Park, next to the university. It will serve as a place for students and faculty to meet, read, socialize, and relax. The project was designed by the urbanideas studio. The concept is currently being refined.

This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

An unusual sculpture of a wooden head was installed in the center of Lviv, sparking controversy online.

As a reminder, a concrete sculpture called “Totem” was installed in Lviv, and city residents reacted to it.

As a reminder, three sculptures of the Virgin Mary were found at the site of an old cemetery in Lviv, near Mazepa and Topolna Streets. The damaged figures may be the work of a well-known Lviv artist. They will be restored by students at the Trush College in Lviv.

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