The GARTA Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center has opened in Lviv, where military personnel and civilians who have lost limbs can receive state-of-the-art prosthetics and undergo rehabilitation. The facility will also help patients learn how to use their prosthetics and adapt to everyday life. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced the opening of the center.

“The center’s specialists will provide assistance even in the most complex cases, particularly for people with high and bilateral amputations,” he noted in a Facebook post.

According to Kozytskyi, since the start of the full-scale war in the Lviv region, nearly 4,000 people have undergone prosthetic fitting, for whom approximately 4,500 prostheses were manufactured and distributed in the region. In the third quarter of this year alone, 377 people received such assistance.

At the same time, the need for prosthetics and rehabilitation remains significant: there are waiting lists for prosthetics, and there is a shortage of rehabilitation facilities, the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized.

He noted that centers such as Superhumans, UNBROKEN, and other facilities are already operating in Lviv Oblast, helping people recover from severe injuries and trauma. The GARTA team, which has been providing prosthetics to Ukrainian military personnel since 2014, will also join these efforts.

“I would like to thank GARTA co-founder Andriy Riy, center director Pavlo Khrystych, and the entire team that worked on establishing it. Special thanks to the company ‘Forward-Ortho,’ which fully equipped the center at its own expense… I want GARTA to become another beacon of strength in the Lviv region. May everyone who comes here receive not only professional assistance but also the attention, support, and opportunity to be as independent as possible in their daily lives,” the statement reads.

As a reminder, a prosthetics center was opened in Kyiv with German donations.

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a pilot project to provide free dental prosthetics to veterans.

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