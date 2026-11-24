In Lviv, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of robbing a passerby. He faces up to ten years in prison for the crime.

On November 23, a 42-year-old Lviv resident contacted the police. He reported that the previous day, November 22, at around 11:00 p.m., he had been robbed on Volodymyr the Great Street.

Criminal police operatives, investigators, and officers from other units of the Lviv District Police Department No. 2, as well as specialists from the Lviv Regional Police Criminal Analysis Department, were involved in the investigation.

According to preliminary findings by law enforcement, a 32-year-old Lviv resident snatched a cell phone from the victim’s hands and then fled.

Through their investigation, including a review of surveillance footage from the “Safe Lviv Region” system, police officers located the suspect and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office, informed the detainee that he is suspected of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 186 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Police. A 35-year-old man was detained in Lviv for selling drugs worth 1 million hryvnias. A Russian agent who was planning attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia was detained in Lviv.

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