A memorial stele will be erected in Lviv in honor of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronich, under whose leadership “Motorola” was eliminated

Lviv plans to erect a memorial stele to SBU Colonel Ivan Voronich, who was shot and killed in Kyiv in early July 2025.

On Friday, October 16, the executive committee of the Lviv City Council approved a decision to erect a memorial stele to SBU Colonel Ivan Voronich. It will be installed at the corner of Zamartynivska and Abraham Lincoln Streets, according to the Lviv City Council. Voronich commanded the unit that eliminated pro-Russian “DNR” militant Arseniy “Motorola” Pavlov.

“The installation of a memorial stele for Colonel Ivan Voronich is a continuation of the city’s strategy to honor the memory of our heroes in public spaces. This is a good example of how we will not only tell the heroic story and biography of the hero, but the place itself will serve as a bearer of this memory. I spoke with representatives of the family and his comrades-in-arms. The family and the community support this decision,” said Yevhen Boiko, Chief of Staff of the Lviv City Council’s Executive Committee.

According to Mykhailo Shevchenko, head of the Environmental Design Division of the Lviv City Council’s Department of Architecture and Spatial Development, the design of the stele was developed by specialists from this division. The project also includes landscaping of the surrounding area.

“Recently, the space was named in honor of the colonel. Our division designed the stele—it will be a stone stele with a metal plaque containing information about Colonel Ivan Voronich,” said Mykhailo Shevchenko.

“I want to thank everyone for their work. Colonel Ivan Voronich is a figure of such stature in the Ukrainian special services that he deserves to be honored, commemorated, and held up as an example to society and the younger generation. The colonel’s family is deeply grateful,” emphasized Volodymyr Lazor, a veteran and one of the leaders and co-founders of the NGO “Circle of Honor.”

Ivan Voronich was born in Uzhhorod; he attended School No. 30 in Lviv, and later studied at the National Forestry University of Ukraine, as well as at the Lviv Regional Institute of Public Administration of the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, majoring in “Public Administration.”

In 1998, he began his service in the state security agencies. From 1998 to 2014, he served in operational and leadership positions in the SBU’s unit for the protection of national sovereignty and counterterrorism in the Lviv region. Since 2014, he has served in the SBU’s counterintelligence units and military counterintelligence units, and since August 2024, in the SBU’s Special Operations Center.

A combat veteran, he participated in the Anti-Terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine from 2014 to 2017. With the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, he took part in operations necessary to ensure Ukraine’s defense.

The New York Times reported that Voronich commanded the unit that eliminated the pro-Russian “DPR” militant Arseniy “Motorola” Pavlov in 2016. After the full-scale invasion in 2022, Voronich served as an officer in the SBU’s “Alpha” Special Operations Center, which, among other things, was responsible for breaking through the Russian army’s lines during the offensive on Russia’s Kursk Oblast in 2024.

According to his family, he was a very kind, warm-hearted, religious, and extremely modest person. He was also a loving father and family man who devoted a lot of time to his daughter and loved ones. He was a patriot of his country and devoted to his work. At work, he was respected for his high level of professionalism, integrity, and uncompromising stance toward enemies.

Ivan Voronich, a 50-year-old SBU colonel, was shot and killed in Kyiv in early July 2025. He is buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. In 2025, the Lviv Regional Council appealed to the President of Ukraine to posthumously award him the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Source: Lviv City Council

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