A doctor was fired in Lviv following the tragedy involving Iryna Fedyshyn

The doctor who examined singer Iryna Fedyshyn at her home before she was hospitalized no longer works at St. Anne’s Hospital.

The hospital explained that the doctor had provided care outside the facility without authorization, which violates internal regulations.

After the situation gained public attention, a commission from the Ministry of Health visited the maternity hospital. Experts reviewed the quality of medical care the singer received, and the findings were also discussed at the hospital’s medical council.

Based on the findings of the inspection, the facility was given until December 1 to address the shortcomings. In particular, the maternity hospital has now implemented a 24-hour on-call schedule for ultrasound doctors. Previously, Fedyshyn had stated that such a specialist had to be called in from home, resulting in the loss of precious time.

The Ministry of Health is expected to provide its final conclusions regarding the situation.

Source: St. Anne’s Hospital

Producer Vitaliy Chovnik, husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, released a statement regarding his wife’s condition following the loss of their child at 35 weeks of pregnancy during childbirth. He spoke about the singer’s difficult recovery following the tragedy and thanked the public for their support, sympathy, and prayers.

The Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn’s family lost their daughter, whose birth they had been so eagerly awaiting.

The husband of Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy their family endured. During childbirth, after which the couple lost their daughter, the singer’s life was also in danger.

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