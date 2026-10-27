In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Russian security forces are recruiting Ukrainian schoolchildren into cadet classes run by the Russian National Guard and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with the aim of further integrating them into the occupation system.

According to Petro Andriushchenko’s Center for the Study of the Occupation, a swearing-in ceremony for students in the Russian National Guard’s cadet classes took place in the city. In addition, a class affiliated with the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation was opened at School No. 53, where children are introduced to forensic science and encouraged to enroll in the aggressor’s specialized educational institutions.

Analysts emphasize that these programs are aimed at militarizing young people, fostering loyalty to the Russian Federation, and suppressing pro-Ukrainian views in the occupied territories.

Source: Center for the Study of the Occupation.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russian occupation forces are intensifying the militarization of the education system. Schoolchildren and teenagers are being recruited into military-patriotic programs, where they are taught military disciplines and, in particular, how to operate unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian occupation administration has turned school “last bell” ceremonies into a platform for military propaganda among graduating students.

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