Social media users have taken notice of photos of the son of businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is linked to an investigation into the possible embezzlement of public funds during the construction of protective structures for energy facilities.

In the published photos, the young man is posing in a graduation gown with his diploma against the backdrop of London’s David Game College.

According to users, tuition for international students can cost 30,000–40,000 pounds sterling per year, with living expenses adding up to another 27,300 pounds.

Social media posts also mention Sokolov’s luxurious penthouse with a swimming pool and a live crocodile, as well as his luxury cars. However, information regarding the sources of funding for his son’s education has not been publicly confirmed.

Source: social media posts (X)





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Journalists have managed to identify the mother of Vladislav Sokolov, a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. It turns out that a significant portion of the property—including vehicles linked to the criminal case—is registered to 73-year-old Natalia.

As a reminder, police officer Tsenov, a suspect in the Carthage case, was found to own a property worth over $400,000.

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