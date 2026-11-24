An archival photo of a prototype of the top-secret Ukrainian tank “Object 477A1,” also known as “Nota,” which was previously unknown to the general public, has been published online.

The vehicle was developed at the Morozov Kharkiv Machine-Building Design Bureau (KBM) based on the T-64 chassis as part of the “Object 477” (“Molot”) project, while another variant—“Object 477A”—was built with a 6TD engine and T-80UD running gear, making it approximately 2.5 metric tons heavier.

Work on the “Nota” project began in 1991 at the direction of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and called for equipping a 55-metric-ton tank with a three-person crew, a 152-mm gun, modular armor protection, a seven-wheeled running gear, a 1,500-horsepower engine, and a fire control system with a thermal imaging channel, satellite navigation, and remote control capability. The project was shelved due to a lack of funding in the 1990s, but some of its design elements were incorporated into the “Oplot” tank, and in June 2021, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense took the “Nota” design under its protection.

Source: an article on the Defense Express website.

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