In Mykolaiv, public transit fares will increase starting December 1

Residents and visitors to Mykolaiv have been notified of a change in fares for the city’s electric transit system. The new fares will take effect on December 1.

What request was made to passengers?

The municipal enterprise “Mykolaivelektrotrans” stated that the current fares will remain in effect through November 30.

“Please do not buy tickets in advance,” the municipal enterprise emphasized.

Residents were informed that starting December 1, 2026, the following will apply:

new fares;

new tickets.

“Therefore, please purchase only the number of tickets you plan to use by the end of November,” they advised passengers.

Where to find information about the new fare

It is reported that information about the updated fares will gradually become available:

on public transit vehicles (city electric transit);

on the official website of the municipal enterprise “Mykolaivelektrotrans.”

Based on data available on the company’s website as of November 12, the cost of a full single-ride ticket is:

15 hryvnias at fixed sales locations;

15 hryvnias—from the driver;

12 hryvnias—via a single QR code accepted by all banks.

A single-ride discounted student ticket (at fixed sales points) costs 8 hryvnias.

Meanwhile, according to an infographic published by the municipal enterprise “Mykolaivelektrotrans,” the new fare will be 20 hryvnias per trip (or 18 hryvnias via a single QR code).

Students, however, will be able to purchase tickets (at fixed sales locations) for 10 hryvnias.

The prices of other passes will also change—including one-day passes (valid for both trams and trolleybuses), two-day passes, 7- and 15-day passes, monthly passes, and student passes.

Why the fare was changed

The municipal utility noted that operating the city’s electric transit system requires significant financial resources.

This involves not only the direct transportation of passengers, but also:

maintenance of the rolling stock;

repairing transportation infrastructure;

ensuring the enterprise’s operations and providing adequate conditions for the daily functioning of all its departments.

It is reported that operating expenses—on which the operation of the “Mykolaivelektrotrans” municipal enterprise directly depends—have risen significantly in recent times.

“The fare increase is a necessity dictated by the economic conditions under which the city’s electric transit system operates,” the company emphasized.

What specific challenges is the municipal enterprise facing?

"We understand that this issue affects every passenger. Therefore, we believe it is important to openly explain what the company’s expenses consist of and what factors influence the cost of transportation," the municipal enterprise stated.

Electricity.

For residential consumers, the price of electricity remains fixed; however, businesses purchase it under different terms (at market prices).

Consequently, the cost of the electricity needed to operate trams and trolleybuses is rising.

Fuel.

Diesel fuel is needed to power the generators that the company uses during power outages to recharge trolleybuses with autonomous range.

This allows the company to maintain electric transit operations and keep service running on city routes even under power restrictions caused by enemy shelling.

In addition, fuel is used:

to power company vehicles;

to carry out repair work on transportation infrastructure;

Infrastructure Repair and Maintenance.

The cost of materials, spare parts, and components needed to repair tram tracks, the overhead contact system, poles, and other equipment is rising.

“All of this requires constant investment, as the safety and quality of transportation depend on the technical condition of the infrastructure,” the municipal enterprise stated.

Development of the transportation network.

The company continues to expand the transportation network by:

launching new routes;

increasing transportation volumes.

This requires hiring additional specialists and ensuring that all departments have the necessary resources.

It is noted that today the staff of the municipal enterprise “Mykolaivelektrotrans” numbers 848 employees (the largest number in the last 30 years).

Each of them plays a vital role in ensuring the daily operation of the city’s electric transit system.

“All these factors determine the actual cost of transportation. And when the cost of electricity, fuel, materials, spare parts, and other necessary resources rises, it directly affects the company’s expenses,” officials explained to residents.

Finally, the municipal enterprise reminded residents that this is essential for maintaining existing routes, ensuring the necessary number of vehicles on the lines, performing timely repairs on the rolling stock and infrastructure, and continuing to develop the city’s public transportation network.

This was reported with reference to a post by the press service of the Mykolaiv City Council’s municipal enterprise “Mykolaivelektrotrans” on Facebook.

Fares on Kyiv minibuses have risen to 30 hryvnias for the first time.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, private carriers are proposing to raise the fare on minibuses from 20 to 25 hryvnias. City authorities are considering linking the fare increase to the installation of validators for cashless payments.

In Kyiv, police are investigating a case of inappropriate behavior by a public transit driver who, according to a female passenger, insulted her for using her fare discount. In Chernihiv, starting October 3, 2026, fares on buses and trolleybuses will change due to rising prices for fuel and lubricants and increased operating costs for carriers. This was reported by the Department of Transportation, Transport Infrastructure, and Communications of the Chernihiv City Council.

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