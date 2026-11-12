The SBU detained a mobilized servicemember suspected of treason and collaborating with the FSB of the Russian Federation.

On behalf of the Russian intelligence service, he was gathering information about the locations of the command of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ airborne assault brigades.

According to the SBU, the man was recruited through dating channels on Telegram. Working as a driver, he used his position to monitor the movements of commanders. Specifically, the agent was supposed to transmit the coordinates of the headquarters where a colonel was located so that a missile strike could be launched.

Counterintelligence officers secured the locations of the Ukrainian military personnel in advance and detained the suspect on the unit’s premises as he was preparing to transmit the coordinates to his handler. Correspondence containing reports for an FSB officer was found on his phone.

The man was notified that he is suspected of high treason under martial law. He is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: SBUEarlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to the Russian intelligence service.

The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the State Bureau of Investigation, exposed a military servicemember recruited by the FSB who was passing on the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities on the southern front to Russia. To conceal his communications with the Russian intelligence service, the agent changed 77 phone numbers and used 18 smartphones.

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