The Ministry of Defense clarified whether leaving the Special Forces Training Center is considered a departure

Mobilized citizens acquire the status of military personnel while still undergoing basic general military training (BGMT). Leaving the training center without the commander’s permission under certain circumstances may be classified as unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service (UA).

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the start of military service does not depend on receiving a military specialty, completing BZVP, or being assigned to a combat brigade.

In accordance with Article 5 of Law of Ukraine No. 2232-XII, enlisted personnel—including citizens called up for military service during mobilization—are assigned the military rank of “recruit” for the duration of their training at training units or centers.

At the same time, the start of military service is defined by Article 24 of the same law. For those mobilized, military service generally begins on the day of departure from the territorial recruitment and social support center (TRSC) to the military unit.

Therefore, undergoing basic general military training does not mean that a person does not yet have the status of a service member or is not subject to the legal responsibilities prescribed by law.

As explained by the Ministry of Defense, leaving the training center without authorization during basic general military training may constitute desertion if the conditions specified by law are met.

Specifically, this refers to situations where a service member:

knowingly leaves their place of duty or military unit without the commander’s permission ;

fails to return to their place of duty within three days without valid reasons following a business trip, leave, or medical treatment.

Liability for such actions and the elements of the corresponding criminal offense are defined in Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Thus, participation in basic military training does not exempt military personnel from liability for desertion. At the same time, the legal classification of a specific situation depends on the circumstances of the case and the presence of the elements of desertion as defined by law.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a reminder, thousands of military personnel who had previously left their units without authorization have returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a simplified program. The total number of soldiers reinstated to service is comparable to the personnel strength of two or three brigades, and a significant portion of experienced military personnel chose combat positions again upon their return.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is preparing to consider an updated bill to increase penalties for evading mobilization and desertion. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

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