A significant portion of the “Carthage” case file, which pertains to the activities of fraudulent call centers and drug trafficking, remains confidential at this time in the interest of the investigation.

Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the NABU detective unit, emphasized that the disclosed information is just the tip of the iceberg. According to him, the bureau has released only those materials whose disclosure will not harm the investigation.

Abakumov noted that the case reveals a dangerous connection between criminals and law enforcement officials, who may abuse their official authority for personal gain. Such collusion, in his view, transforms corruption schemes into an organized criminal system.

NABU has stated its intention to eradicate systemic corruption and dismantle the mechanisms through which criminal activity infiltrates state institutions.

Source: NABU

Earlier, Arakhamia called the allegations in the Carthage case an “information attack.”

Former Interior Minister Klymenko denied an attempt to bribe him by those implicated in the “Carthage” case.

Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president’s communications adviser, stated that the case files for the “Carthage” case do not establish any facts regarding the transfer of bribes to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko and former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

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