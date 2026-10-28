In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a faculty secretary at one of the local educational institutions was charged with organizing a scheme to admit individuals subject to military service to the university so they could obtain a deferment from mobilization.

According to the investigation, the woman was a member of the admissions committee and facilitated the men’s ability to take entrance exams without hindrance and obtain student status. Law enforcement officials allege that she demanded between 1,000 and 4,000 dollars in exchange for helping them gain admission.

Throughout 2026, 42 men subject to military conscription were enrolled in the university through this scheme.

In addition, in exchange for monetary compensation, the suspect helped students transfer to state-funded programs and successfully pass their exams.

During searches of the woman’s residence, law enforcement officials seized rough notes, documentation, and a significant amount of cash: over 1 million hryvnias, $40,000, and 18,700 euros.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Ukraine, deferrals from mobilization are being automatically extended.

Schemes to evade mobilization are being uncovered across Ukraine.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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