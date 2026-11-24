In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the operating schedule of municipal boiler plants has been temporarily adjusted due to emergency power outages. Starting on the evening of November 23, the restrictions were also extended to critical infrastructure facilities, including heat supply companies.

The operation of the heating plants will now depend on the availability of electricity and the air temperature.

Specifically:

When power is available, the boiler plants will operate at full capacity to heat residential buildings as much as possible.

During power outages, generators will be turned on only when the air temperature drops below zero. At the same time, their operation will be periodically halted for refueling and maintenance.

“Once the power supply stabilizes, the utility will return to its normal operating mode,” the utility explained.

Utility officials separately emphasized the importance of not draining water from the heating system.

Due to hourly water supply and unstable boiler room operations, any unauthorized withdrawal of water from the heating networks could lead to a drop in pressure, pipe ruptures, and emergency shutdowns of boiler rooms.

Such consequences are possible even when electricity is available. As a result, entire buildings and neighborhoods could be left without heat.

Petro Kovalchuk, Director of the municipal enterprise “Pavlohradteploenergo,” Petro Kovalchuk, explained on Pavlohrad Television and Radio that all city boiler rooms are connected according to a scheme that does not allow for their shutdown during hourly power outage schedules.

“Our boiler houses are shut down only in the event of emergency outages,” Kovalchuk noted.

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This was reported on the “Pavlohrad Official” page.

In the event of further Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Kyiv could face serious disruptions to its utility systems. On the left bank of the capital, the greatest risks are related to heating, while on the right bank, they are related to water supply.

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