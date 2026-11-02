In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, in the Kyiv region, people are being evacuated from a building. Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, is at the scene of the incident. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

According to the agency’s correspondent, people who were inside the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka are being led outside.

Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President, has also arrived at the scene.

In addition, gunfire can be heard and tear gas is being used during the incident.

The National Guard reported on Telegram that people who were inside the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be evacuated and provided with assistance if necessary.

“Measures have been taken to evacuate people from the building. Everyone will receive the necessary assistance if needed,” the statement reads.

The crowd of citizens is dispersing.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent from the scene.

Azov headquarters commented on the clash near the deployment point in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd attempted to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Service were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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