Defenders of Mariupol who had been held captive were stationed at the base in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, according to Reshetilova

Military Ombudsman Olga Reshetilova (Kobylinska) made this statement on Facebook.

“At the military unit’s deployment site, which was attacked yesterday by a frenzied mob, there were, in addition to the mobilized troops, servicemen who had fought in the battles for Mariupol and Azovstal, endured Russian captivity, and returned to active duty. To defend their country, the civilian population, and Ukrainian children,” she noted.

According to the military ombudsman, “the local population thanked them with spit, eggs, smashed windows, and swearing teenagers.”

Reshetilova added that an investigation will determine whether there were any violations regarding servicemembers who returned from the front lines, new recruits, or the procedures and stages of their service.

“Whether we will be able to restore trust between the military and society—which has once again been undermined by yesterday’s events—remains an open question. Obviously, everyone needs to make an effort toward this. Not everyone is willing to do so,” Reshetilova emphasized.

According to the Office of the Military Ombudsman, representatives of the Office worked yesterday at the temporary deployment site of a Ukrainian National Guard unit in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, as well as at the hospital where four servicemembers were taken.

The investigation aims to determine the circumstances under which the recruits, who were awaiting basic military training, and the servicemembers—who had left their unit without authorization—ended up at the deployment site. Particular attention will be paid to the circumstances surrounding the military medical examination, the validity of the conclusions regarding fitness for military service based on health status, as well as the circumstances of the unauthorized absence from the military unit and the procedure for returning to military service.

At the same time, the Office of the Military Ombudsman emphasized that the use of force against service members and attacks on military facilities are unacceptable, and that the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka require a firm response from law enforcement agencies within the scope of their authority.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Battalion commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.